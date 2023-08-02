PHOTO: Roman Reigns shows off all three of his WWE World Championships on social media

Roman Reigns took to social media to post a photo highlighting all three of his WWE World Championships.

Reigns is the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. A few weeks back, he was presented with a newly introduced title. However, Paul Heyman still carries both the Universal and WWE Championships on his shoulders during Reigns' on-screen appearances.

Taking to his Instagram story, The Tribal Chief uploaded a photo featuring all three world titles ahead of his appearance on ESPN's First Take.

Check out a screengrab of Reigns' Instagram story:

Wrestling veteran believes a "monster" of the Anoa'i family should dethrone Roman Reigns instead of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that another member of the Anoa'i family should dethrone Roman Reigns instead of Jey Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Speaking on Writing with Russo, Russo pitched an interesting idea for The Bloodline storyline. He believes that the angle needs a "Kane to The Undertaker" type character. Russo said:

"They need a Kane to The Undertaker. It needs to be a family member we've not seen, who they don't know about. Who they don't discuss. The black sheep of the family. It needs to be something like that. Here's what's going to happen. Jey Uso has been there forever. Even if Jey Uso beats Roman Reigns, he will never have a higher moment than that. So he'll go right back into being Jey Uso."

He added:

"It needs to be somebody from out of nowhere. They need to start talking about a family member. You know that family member who nobody ever talks about? Like he doesn't exist? It needs to be something like that. And all of a sudden, this monster Roman [Reigns] would never speak of or talk about, shows up. It needs to be new, fresh meat. Because if somebody like that comes along and beats Roman, now you've made a star, he's clean, he doesn't have any scars on him. Much like Kane and The Undertaker. Now you can run with this person."

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Jey Uso at the upcoming SummerSlam premium live event.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns' title run end anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.