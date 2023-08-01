Wrestling veteran thinks that another "monster" of the Anoa'i family should dethrone Roman Reigns and not Jey Uso or Solo Sikoa (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief and Head of the Table spawned the three-year-long Bloodline story - one that has also elevated superstars outside the immediate Anoa'i family circle. However, wrestling veteran Vince Russo thinks that another member of the family should dethrone Reigns, and not Jey Uso or even Solo Sikoa.

We aren't talking about Jimmy Uso either. In fact, even Vince Russo isn't sure who it could be. On the latest episode of Writing with Russo, he pitched a very interesting direction that would prevent The Bloodline story from hitting a brick wall after three years.

Russo told Dr. Chris Featherstone that the story needs a "Kane to The Undertaker" and suggested that there could be a black sheep of the Anoa'i family brought in. He believes that even if Jey Uso beats Roman Reigns, he will never reach a higher point in his career:

"They need a Kane to The Undertaker. It needs to be a family member we've not seen, who they don't know about. Who they don't discuss. The black sheep of the family. It needs to be something like that. Here's what's going to happen. Jey Uso has been there forever. Even if Jey Uso beats Roman Reigns, he will never have a higher moment than that. So he'll go right back into being Jey Uso." [11:38 - 12:18]

He said that the same applies to Solo Sikoa, and went into a bit more depth about how a "monster" member of the Anoa'i family:

"And that's the same with [Solo] Sikoa. We've seen him get beat here and there. The pinnacle is that they're going to beat Roman Reigns. They're not going to be over after that. They're never going to be able to top that. It needs to be somebody from out of nowhere. They need to start talking about a family member. You know that family member who nobody ever talks about? Like he doesn't exist?"

He continued:

"It needs to be something like that. And all of a sudden, this monster Roman [Reigns] would never speak of or talk about, shows up. It needs to be new, fresh meat. Because if somebody like that comes along and beats Roman, now you've made a star, he's clean, he doesn't have any scars on him. Much like Kane and The Undertaker. Now you can run with this person." [12:19 - 13:28]

Another cousin of Roman Reigns is training with Booker T

Zilla Fatu would be some people's first thought when talking about a mystery Anoa'i family member. The son of the late great Umaga (who was Roman Reigns' cousin) is now training under Booker T in his Reality of Wrestling training school and seems to be making waves upon his recent debut.

He even adopted Umaga's "Samoan Spike" as his finisher. It seems like it might be a bit late by the time he gets ready to even be signed by WWE, let alone join The Bloodline story. However, one thing is for sure, WWE will be keeping a close eye on him in the years to come.

