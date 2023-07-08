[PHOTO] Roman Reigns was spotted having a chat with former WWE rival before "Bloodline Civil War"

Roman Reigns was spotted having a candid chat with Triple H before facing The Usos at Money in the Bank 2023.

At Money in the Bank, The Usos defeated Reigns and Solo Sikoa in The Bloodline Civil War tag team match. This was a huge victory for The Usos, as no one was able to pin Reigns for 1294 days before the PLE in London.

WWE recently uploaded a bunch of BTS pictures from Money in the Bank on its official site. One of the pictures features Reigns and Triple H in a backstage area. The Game can be seen having a chat with Roman Reigns in the picture:

Roman Reigns and Triple H have quite a history together

Back in 2014, The Shield engaged in several battles with a reunited Evolution, consisting of Triple H, Batista, and Randy Orton. At Extreme Rules 2014, The Shield defeated Evolution in a Six-Man tag team match. At Payback 2014, the same story repeated as The Shield put down the veterans in a No Holds Barred Elimination Six-Man tag team match.

Fast forward two years and Roman Reigns had established himself as The Big Dog in WWE. He entered the 2016 Royal Rumble match, which was contested for his WWE Championship. Triple H made a surprise appearance in the match and ended up winning the gold. At WrestleMania 32, The Tribal Chief defeated The Game in the main event to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion again.

It has been more than a year since Triple H retired from pro wrestling. He is currently the Chief Content Officer of WWE. He is well aware of the star power that Reigns holds and has immense respect for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. One wonders what the two legends talked about before Reigns went to war against The Usos.

