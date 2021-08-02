Photo: Roman Reigns yawns while watching John Cena wrestle

A photo has surfaced on the web that shows Roman Reigns yawning in the background while John Cena is in action in the ring, in a SmackDown dark match.

John Cena returned to WWE at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view to one of the biggest ovations in recent memory. Cena has been making regular appearances for WWE ever since he returned and is wrestling dark matches as well as house show matches.

Universal Champion Roman Reigns is all set to take on Cena in the main event of SummerSlam 2021. The two superstars have faced off in a bunch of Six-Man Tag Team matches over the past few weeks with Cena teaming up with Rey and Dominik Mysterio to take on Reigns and The Usos. The babyfaces have been victorious in every single match so far.

A photo taken by a fan during one of these dark matches has surfaced on social media. It shows Roman Reigns letting out a yawn while watching Cena wrestle. Check out the photo below:

Roman Reigns yawns while John Cena is in action

Roman Reigns is playing the role of a heel to perfection

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena. El. Main. Event. pic.twitter.com/i4jxlzl4uZ — Carlos Argila (@KrlsArgila) July 31, 2021

The WWE Universe clamored for a heel Roman Reigns for years on end but fans' cries fell on deaf ears. The unthinkable finally happened at SummerSlam 2020 where Roman Reigns finally turned to the dark side. He went on to align with Paul Heyman and won the Universal title at Payback 2020.

Ever since his big victory at Payback, Roman Reigns has dominated the SmackDown roster like few have done before. No one has been able to take the Universal title from The Tribal Chief so far. Reigns' mic work has improved tenfold as well, and he isn't the same guy who got roasted by Cena in a segment on WWE RAW back in 2017.

Roman Reigns recently slammed Cena hard in a brutal promo that immediately turned many detractors into fans. Reigns called Cena out for being stale in his promos and delivered a non-PG line while doing so.

The stage is set for SummerSlam 2021. Cena would love to put Reigns down to win his record-breaking 17th World title while The Tribal Chief is looking to destroy the WWE veteran for good. Whose side are you on?

