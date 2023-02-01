[PHOTO] Sami Zayn sends heartbreaking tweet for the first time after The Bloodline betrayal

WWE star Sami Zayn has tweeted for the first time after The Bloodline destroyed him at the Royal Rumble following his betrayal.

At the recently concluded premium live event, Zayn hit Roman Reigns with a steel chair to protect his long-term friend Kevin Owens, who was beaten in the main event of the show. In the aftermath, The Bloodline decimated the former Honorary Uce as Jey Uso walked away in agony, refusing to hurt Zayn.

Taking to Twitter, he sent out a heartfelt tweet, suggesting that he was set to get rid of all of his memorable Bloodline souvenirs.

Booker T recently praised Sami Zayn's performance alongside The Bloodline

WWE legend Booker T recently praised Zayn for his angle with The Bloodline.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the Hall of Famer mentioned that the former Intercontinental Champion has delivered an "Oscar-worthy" performance and how crucial he has been to The Bloodline storyline.

"Sami Zayn has been giving like Oscar-worthy performances as of late, especially with The Bloodline. He's made that thing come alive. He's definitely made it feel a certain way when you watch it. He stepped up big time. A lot of people right now, I was just reading just something last week that was saying, 'Sami Zayn the new face of the WWE.' Just go to show you what this guy is. [...] Sami Zayn, he's taken advantage of every opportunity that's been presented to him."

Booker further praised Zayn alongside his now-former stablemates Roman Reigns and The Usos. The Hall of Famer stated that no one thought the former Honorary Uce would get the angle over as much as he had. He added that Zayn, alongside Reigns and The Usos, have done a "hell of a job."

Zayn's future with The Bloodline could potentially be addressed on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

