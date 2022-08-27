Photo: Sasha Banks looks absolutely shredded ahead of rumored WWE return

Sasha Banks is looking in great shape in a recent picture she shared on her Instagram story.

In May, Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW after allegedly handing over their Women's Tag Team Championship to John Laurinaitis. The duo seemingly weren't happy with their WWE booking and decided to walk out in what was one of the biggest pro-wrestling stories of the year.

Banks has been quite active on social media ever since her RAW walkout. She recently shared a picture on her Instagram story in which she can be seen posing in front of a mirror. As seen in the image below, The Boss looks incredibly ripped and in fantastic shape. Check it out below:

How did WWE fans react to Sasha Banks' new picture?

Banks boasts a whopping 2.4 million followers on Twitter. She has received massive support from her ardent fans ever since she walked out of RAW in May. Fans were quite impressed with Banks' physique. Check out some of the notable reactions below:

TheMoneyMaker$$ @Brock316 🏾 🏾 getting ready for that return Sasha looking ripped🏾 getting ready for that return Sasha looking ripped 🙌🏾🙌🏾 getting ready for that return https://t.co/HfOMdPE0Ij

It looks like Sasha Banks has been taking good care of her physique during her WWE absence. Fans have been clamoring for Banks and Naomi to return to WWE now that Vince McMahon is no longer the CEO. Rumor has it that a potential comeback is on the cards for the duo.

Judging by Banks' past comments, she has nothing but respect for the current head of creative in WWE, Triple H:

"Oh man, he is our papa. He is like 'Dad' down there. Knowing that he believed in us and gave us that platform to perform. It was up to us to show that we could do it and we had to show him we could get these fans behind us and we could do these matches better than the guys and gosh he's been absolute amazing. He's beyond, beyond incredible and I can only think highly of him. He's been absolute amazing." [H/T WrestlingInc]

It goes without saying that Sasha Banks would do quite well under The Game's creative vision. It remains to be seen if she will return to WWE in the near future. Judging by her recent photograph, she seems more than ready to step back into the ring.

Recommended video: Six WWE Superstars who walked out

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh