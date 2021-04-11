Photo: Sasha Banks reveals new look ahead of WrestleMania 37

SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks is set to make history at WrestleMania 37 as she defends her title against Bianca Belair in the main event of Night One of the two-day extravaganza. This will be the first-ever one-on-one women's WrestleMania main event.

Ahead of what will be a historic night, Sasha Banks appeared on WWE's The Bump, where she revealed a new look. As seen in the picture below, Banks has added some green to her previously blue hair.

Sasha Banks is extremely confident heading into WrestleMania 37

Sasha Banks has made it very clear during her promos on SmackDown that she considers herself to be superior to Bianca Belair, the winner of the 2021 women's Royal Rumble match. The Legit Boss has even addressed Belair as a "rookie" on multiple occasions.

During her appearance on WWE's The Bump, Banks was extremely confident about her WrestleMania 37 match, claiming that she has nothing left to prove.

"I have been doing this for the past ten years. This is her [Bianca Belair] on WWE SmackDown. Do you think her Cinderella story will come true tonight? She will stand in the presence of the greatest of all time. There is a reason why she chose me. I made her choose me just like I make everybody choose me. Because I am the greatest. There is nothing more that I have to say or prove. I have nothing left to prove."

"I am Sasha Banks. I am the GOAT. I have proven that time and time again. Tonight is not going to be any different. Nothing is going to change because I am going to remain the same. I will still be the SmackDown Women's Champion, baby! I am the Legit Boss and I am No.1 in WWE."

This is my moment

I waited all my

Life, I can tell it's time. #LegitBoss #WrestleMania37 https://t.co/6dMdfwP25O — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) April 10, 2021

Can Bianca Belair get her big WrestleMania moment tonight and walk out as the new SmackDown Women's Champion? Or will Sasha Banks prove why she is The Legit Boss? Sound off your thoughts in the comments section below.