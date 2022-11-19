[Photo] Sasha Banks shows off new tattoo amidst WWE suspension

Sasha Banks has gotten a new tattoo as per her latest Instagram story.

Sasha Banks and Naomi's RAW walkout was one of the biggest pro wrestling stories of the year. Both women haven't stepped foot inside the squared circle for a match since the incident.

Banks has made it a point to keep fans updated via her official Instagram and Twitter handles. In her latest story, Banks shared a couple of short clips showing off her new hot air balloon tattoo, with the caption stating: "Keep flying."

You can check out Sasha's stories for the video or watch the embedded photo and video below:

The status of Sasha Banks' potential WWE return is still up in the air

It has been a while since the rumors of Banks and Naomi's WWE return shimmered down. Banks has been having the time of her life since walking out of WWE RAW and hasn't spoken about a possible return.

WWE's head of creative Triple H would seemingly love to bring Banks back and had the following to say about the same in a recent interview:

"Time will tell, yeah time will tell. Yeah, I think in a lot of ways communication breakdowns are terrible and there's a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up bad communication it's not a difficult process but it can be a process right and you have to go through the process," he said.

The Game also showered massive praise on The Boss:

"She's an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. It just comes down to whatever she wants to do now with her life or career or whatever that is. The passion clearly for what we do this passion for other things as well so it comes down to what does she want to do. Because it got to be right for her got to be right for everybody."

Banks has been attending events, getting tattoos, and is seemingly having a blast during her WWE suspension. While her fans would love to see her back in the ring, nothing can be confirmed yet.

What do you think of Sasha Banks' new tattoo? Sound off in the comments below.

