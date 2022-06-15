Photo: Sasha Banks sports a new look after WWE suspension

Sasha Banks is currently suspended from WWE following her controversial walk-out during Monday Night RAW last month. Now, photos have surfaced of her sporting a new look with a different hair color.

WWE heavily criticized Banks' and Naomi's walkout, calling them unprofessional. The two superstars were scheduled to compete in the main event of RAW that night, but that had to change at the last minute.

WWE soon announced that both stars were stripped of their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship and suspended indefinitely. There is no update yet on if or when they'll return.

Newsom Eye, an ophthalmologist center, recently posted photos and videos on its Instagram channel revealing that Sasha Banks underwent PRK eye surgery. Fans were quick to note that The Boss' hair color is different now.

Some fans even drew interesting comparisons of her new look with the one that she had during her time in NXT.

Vince McMahon's attitude after Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out

WWE commentator Corey Graves recently disclosed Vince McMahon's attitude backstage after the entire saga on his After the Bell podcast. Apparently, the WWE Chairman had a grin on his face, and he and Graves even shared a joke.

“There was a few weeks back, and you’ll know what I’m alluding to, when things changed in a very drastic manner on Monday Night RAW,” Graves said. “And I walked back through the curtain and I walked up to our fearless leader, and he had a grin on his face. ‘Hey, it’s live TV, nothing can go wrong, right?’ And he just laughed and shook my hand and went about his business.”

There hasn't been much communication, if at all, between Sasha Banks and Naomi and WWE lately. The company has also canceled all upcoming travel plans for both, which hints at the fact that they might not be returning soon.

