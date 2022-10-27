[Photo] Sasha Banks spotted with Bloodline member and other top WWE Superstars

Sasha Banks and Naomi were spotted hanging out with several WWE Superstars at the Wakanda Forever world premiere.

The Boss and Naomi's WWE return status is still unknown despite rumors running around that their comebacks could be in the works. The two popular stars walked out of RAW back in May and have stayed away from the squared circle ever since. The duo was suspended by the company shortly after.

During their suspension, Banks and Naomi have been making tons of non-WWE appearances. The two female stars recently attended the Wakanda Forever world premiere.

Accompanying them was none other than Naomi's husband and The Bloodline's Jimmy Uso. The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E also joined the group at the premiere.

Check out a video of Sasha and others dancing, below:

Here's a picture from the premiere that Xavier Woods shared on Twitter:

How did fans react to Sasha Banks' latest appearance?

The Boss boasts one of the most ardent fan followings in the wrestling business. Her fans immediately flocked to Twitter to react to her latest sighting with Jimmy Uso and others.

The hype surrounding Sasha Banks and Naomi's rumored return has seemingly died down a bit over the past few weeks. There hasn't been any major update on the same for a while now.

A short while ago, WWE's head of creative Triple H opened up about Banks' possible return and had the following to say:

"Time will tell. Communication breakdowns are terrible. There was a communication breakdown there for whatever reason. Starting back up that communication, it's not a difficult process but it can be a process. She is an unbelievably talented young woman that can do just about anything she wants. At the end of the day, it comes down to what she wants to do with her life and her career."

Banks seems to be enjoying her time away from pro wrestling, judging by her recent social media activity. Her fans would love to see her make a return to the ring as soon as possible, though.

Do you think Sasha Banks and Naomi's WWE return is imminent? Sound off in the comments below.

