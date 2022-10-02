[PHOTO] Seth Rollins does The Shield's pose with two current WWE Superstars

Seth Rollins left fans surprised when he did the iconic Shield pose with The Miz and Austin Theory at the latest WWE live event in Bismarck.

It has been more than three years since fans saw members of The Shield together. Jon Moxley left WWE in 2019 and has been an AEW mainstay ever since. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have done quite well over the past three years.

WWE's latest live event emanated from Bismarck and featured some exciting contests. One of those matches pitted Seth Rollins, The Miz, and Austin Theory against Kevin Owens, Bobby Lashley, and Dolph Ziggler.

At one point during the bout, the villainous trio could be seen standing tall in front of an exhausted Lashley. The three heels then took the fans by surprise by doing The Shield's iconic pose.

Check out the picture below:

This is not the first time that Seth Rollins has referenced The Shield this year

The Visionary's antics with The Miz and Theory won't sit well with fans. Rollins referenced The Shield earlier this year as well, when he competed with Roman Reigns in a Universal title match at the Royal Rumble.

He came out to The Shield's entrance theme and was wearing its signature ring gear. This was Rollins' attempt to taunt The Tribal Chief. Judging by Reigns' immediate reaction to the entrance, The Visionary's efforts certainly paid off big time.

Rollins is one of the best heels on WWE TV, alongside Roman Reigns and a few others. He is currently involved in a heated feud with Matt Riddle on RAW. The two top stars are set to face each other in a Fight Pit at WWE Extreme Rules.

It would be interesting to see what Jon Moxley and Roman Reigns think of Rollins doing the Shield pose with The Miz and Austin Theory. Rollins would love to get a reaction out from his former teammates.

What do you think? What's your reaction to Rollins' cheeky antics at the WWE live event in Bismarck?

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far