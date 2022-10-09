[PHOTO] Solo Sikoa affirms Roman Reigns and The Bloodline's dominance ahead of WWE Extreme Rules 2022 absence

Bloodline member and Roman Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa recently praised his faction on social media.

On the SmackDown Season Premiere, Sikoa defeated his on-screen rival Ricochet in a singles match. After it, he took to Twitter and praised The Bloodline and its members and mentioned that they run the business.

The Bloodline is not yet included in the upcoming Extreme Rules premium live event. But the event will feature some exciting matches, including Liv Morgan's title defense against Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair's title defense against Bayley.

The event will also feature Seth Rollins and Riddle in a Fight Pit match, Drew McIntyre and Karrion Kross in a Strap match, Edge and Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match, and The Brawling Brutes and Imperium in a six-man tag team match.

Logan Paul sent a warning to Roman Reigns ahead of their match

RAW Superstar Logan Paul recently sent out a warning to his arch-rival, Roman Reigns, ahead of their match at Crown Jewel.

In a backstage interview following the conclusion of SmackDown, Paul mentioned that Bloodline members Paul Heyman and Sami Zayn can only do the talking. He further added that he is smarter than all of Bloodline and that he will prove his point by winning at Crown Jewel.

"Paul Heyman, Sami Zayn, these guys like to run their mouths; let them run their mouths. I see six guys in there and just one of me. But yeah, if you combine all of their brains together, I'm still smarter than them. So, I'm gonna find a way to win, and today, we divide, and we conquer. Crown Jewel is not gonna be easy for Roman. He's not gonna have the Bloodline by his side, and I'm coming for him on November 5th," said Logan Paul.

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

