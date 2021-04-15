Photo: The Miz's incredible 3-month body transformation

Former WWE Champion The Miz has posted his three-month body transformation on his official Instagram handle.

The Miz's post features a "before-after" shot of his body, and it's clear as day that the A-lister has spent some serious time in the gym over the past three months or so. He looks a lot leaner and more ripped in the second picture.

The Miz also posted a lengthy caption with the post and provided details about said transformation:

The picture on the left was taken on January 8, 2021. The one on the right was taken on April 11th, 2021.

I started at 220lbs and currently I am at 206lbs.

For 3 months, I weight trained 4 days a week and focused on eating the right foods. I went gluten free, dairy free, and soy free.

Check out the full post below:

The Miz has come a long way in WWE

The Miz's WWE journey is certainly one that has inspired many. He has been a WWE mainstay for about 17 years at this point and has done it all in the company. The Miz is a former WWE Champion and headlined WrestleMania 27 with John Cena during his first reign back in 2011. He is also a former two-time Money In The Bank holder.

The Miz recently kicked off a feud with Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and it led to a tag team match at WrestleMania pitting The Miz and John Morrison against Bad Bunny and Damian Priest. The villains lost the outing and The Miz had nothing but respect for Bad Bunny following the match. The Miz knows a thing or two about working hard and giving it all in the ring. The rapper's dedication towards the business didn't go unnoticed by him:

"The last time I checked, we are the greatest tag team of the 21st century. This match wasn't about preparation. It is about respect. It goes to show that maybe hard work does pay off. I can't believe I am actually going to say this, he gained my respect."

What are your thoughts on The Miz's incredible three-month body transformation? Do you think he still has one more WWE title run left in him before he retires for good?