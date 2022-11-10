Photo: The Rock's daughter Ava Raine shows off impressive new look following WWE debut

It's been several weeks since The Rock's daughter Ava Raine made her WWE NXT debut as the mystery member of The Schism.

Over the past few weeks, Raine has shown that she inherited her father's ability on the mic but is yet to step into the ring and show the WWE Universe what she can bring to the table physically.

That being said, it appears that the history-making fourth-generation female superstar has taken to Twitter to show off an interesting new look.

The 21-year-old star is destined for great things in a company that her father once helped put on the map, and now it appears that she also looks the part.

Will Ava Raine join The Bloodline on WWE's main roster?

Since making her debut, The WWE Universe has been buzzing at the prospect of Ava Raine joining The Bloodline on the main roster. As a member of the Anoa'i family through a blood pact, Raine could technically be classed as a member of the group.

It appears that Jimmy Uso already sees her as part of The Bloodline even though she is yet to make her allegiances known. One-half of the Undisputed Tag Team Champion recently spoke to TMZ about Ava's debut and the potential addition of Raine to The Bloodline:

"So, either way, whether it’s down there [NXT], up on the main roster, I’m with it, I’m all for it. We’re all family bro. We all look out for her. I’m sure she’s got the whole squad on her side, the whole family, her dad, us, the cousins. I’m sure if she reaches out, we got her." [H/T - POST Wrestling]

The Bloodline currently consists of Roman Reigns, Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Sami Zayn, and Paul Heyman. If Ava was to join, then she would be the first female member.

Do you think Ava Raine is a right fit for The Bloodline? Have your say in the comments section below...

