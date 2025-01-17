[PHOTO] The Undertaker spotted with WWE legend at Performance Center

The Undertaker was recently spotted with a former WWE rival at the Performance Center in Orlando. The name in question is Hall of Famer Bully Ray.

The Deadman made a shocking return at RAW's Netflix debut on January 6, 2025, after the Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan title match. Appearing in his American Badass persona, he rode his motorcycle around the ring. To further emphasize Mami's victory and her status as the new Women's World Champion, The Undertaker then struck his iconic pose alongside her.

Meanwhile, Bully Ray recently visited WWE's Performance Center. Notably, The Phenom was also present at the state-of-the-art training facility. The former World Tag Team Champion shared a selfie of their encounter on his Instagram handle.

"LFG!! 🤘🏽," he wrote.

Check out Bully Ray's Instagram post below:

Former WWE writer makes shocking claim about The Undertaker's appearance on RAW

Wrestling veteran Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his two cents on the segment featuring Rhea Ripley with the former World Heavyweight Champion on RAW. He discussed this on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast.

The former WWE writer criticized the segment as he felt that The Eradicator already established as a formidable competitor, did not need the "rub" from The Undertaker. Freddie Prinze Jr. suggested that Becky Lynch's return would have been a more fitting choice for the segment.

"I know what they [WWE] were trying to do, like, they're saying, 'He [The Undertaker] is the legend; he's going to give her the rub.' But I didn't think she [Ripley] needed the rub. [I'd] rather [much see] Becky [Lynch] come out. Yeah, it was a little off-putting because I was kind of like, 'What was he doing?' He just did a hot lap and then said, 'Way to go, Rhea; you're a bada**!' Like, I already think Rhea is a bada**. I didn't think she needed an extra rub," he said.

You can listen to the full episode below:

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if the company plans to involve The Deadman in storylines ahead of road to WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

