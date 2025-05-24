[PHOTO] The Wyatt Sicks pay a beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt following shocking return on SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks made a shocking return to WWE, appearing on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time this year. They paid a beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt in the aftermath of his birthday.

Ad

As you probably know, it was recently the late great Bray Wyatt's birthday, and he would have been 38 years old. It's still surreal, nearly two years later, to think that he is no longer with us, but his legacy lives on through his brother Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy.

After wreaking havoc upon their arrival to the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks had a cake and a candle in front to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Ad

Trending

Check out the photo in the tweet below:

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bray Wyatt is the eternal sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks. When there were only five members revealed, that was when it was told that Bray had a permanent spot in the group.

Only Uncle Howdy was wearing a mask, but it didn't matter as the group revealed their intention - to target everybody. There is no heel or babyface terminology for them, and they are as centrally aligned as you can get.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out for them on SmackDown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More