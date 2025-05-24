  • home icon
  [PHOTO] The Wyatt Sicks pay a beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt following shocking return on SmackDown

[PHOTO] The Wyatt Sicks pay a beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt following shocking return on SmackDown

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 24, 2025
(Picture Courtesy: WWE Espanol on X and WWE.com)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE Espanol on X and WWE.com)

The Wyatt Sicks made a shocking return to WWE, appearing on Friday Night SmackDown for the first time this year. They paid a beautiful tribute to Bray Wyatt in the aftermath of his birthday.

As you probably know, it was recently the late great Bray Wyatt's birthday, and he would have been 38 years old. It's still surreal, nearly two years later, to think that he is no longer with us, but his legacy lives on through his brother Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy.

After wreaking havoc upon their arrival to the blue brand, The Wyatt Sicks had a cake and a candle in front to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt.

Check out the photo in the tweet below:

Bray Wyatt is the eternal sixth member of The Wyatt Sicks. When there were only five members revealed, that was when it was told that Bray had a permanent spot in the group.

Only Uncle Howdy was wearing a mask, but it didn't matter as the group revealed their intention - to target everybody. There is no heel or babyface terminology for them, and they are as centrally aligned as you can get.

It's going to be interesting to see how things play out for them on SmackDown.

