PHOTO: Tiffany Stratton spotted backstage at WWE live event with Becky Lynch's long-term rival

Tiffany Stratton is currently feuding with NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the black and gold brand. One superstar who is quite familiar with The Man is Charlotte Flair.

On a recent edition of NXT TV, Stratton lost her NXT Women's Championship to Lynch, bringing an end to her first-ever reign as champion in WWE.

Flair and Stratton were recently photographed together backstage at a WWE live event. Taking to Twitter, the Queen shared the same and also sent a one-word message.

"Hiiiiii" wrote Flair.

Check out Flair and Stratton's backstage photos:

Flair and Lynch have previously crossed paths on multiple occasions. They even headlined WrestleMania 35, alongside Ronda Rousey, in a match contested for both the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair is currently working on SmackDown, where she has been involved in Damage CTRL's feud with Asuka. The Queen was present at ringside when IYO SKY successfully defended the Women's Championship against Asuka on the latest edition of SmackDown.

Tiffany Stratton opened up about sharing the ring with Becky Lynch

Tiffany Stratton recently discussed being in the ring with Becky Lynch. The Man recently marked her NXT return in an emphatic fashion by capturing the NXT Women's Championship.

Speaking to Steve Fall of the Wrestling News, the former NXT Women's Champion was asked if she felt Lynch had buried. In response to this, she said:

“No, not even in the slightest. I feel like even being in the same ring with Becky Lynch just immediately makes my stock go up. I definitely feel like Becky brought out the best in me in that match. And even though I lost the title, I feel like I did not come out with a loss. Like I feel like I gained so much from that one match, even though I lost.”

Lynch will defend her NXT Women's Championship against Stratton in a rematch at No Mercy. The rematch is confirmed to be an Extreme Rules match after Stratton brutally attacked the newly crowned champion with a steel chair following a tag team match.

