[PHOTO] Tom Hardy seen with a popular WWE Superstar at recent UFC Fight Night

Popular English actor Tom Hardy was recently spotted with WWE Superstar Grayson Waller at UFC Fight Night 238: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Shamil Gaziev.

The recently concluded Ultimate Fighting Championship show was hosted at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada. Headlined by the two heavyweight fighters, Rozenstruik secured a fourth-round KO victory over his Bahraini counterpart.

Tom Hardy and Grayson Waller were in attendance for the UFC show and were seen together at the Apex facility. Taking to Instagram, The Moment Maker also shared a photo with the veteran actor.

"Aus Vegas Weekend," Grayson Waller shared.

During the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Waller hosted a special edition of The Grayson Waller Effect alongside Austin Theory. His guests on the show were Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Rhodes proceeded to challenge The Rock to a one-on-one match. Meanwhile, Rollins declared that he would soon return to in-ring action and that The American Nightmare was not alone in his war against The Bloodline.

Grayson Waller did a shoey with Tai Tuivasa at WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth

At the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Grayson Waller walked out to a huge ovation from the WWE Universe in Australia.

While making his way to the ring, he greeted UFC Heavyweight fighter Tai Tuivasa, who was in attendance and was sitting in the front row. Waller and Tuivasa proceeded to do a shoey together. Tuivasa, who is ranked among the top 10 of the UFC heavyweight division, will face Marcin Tybura at the March 17, 2024, Fight Night event.

Meanwhile, Waller, who surprisingly refused to save Austin Theory from Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, was in action against Rhodes on Monday Night RAW. After a controversial loss to Drew McIntyre on the red brand, The American Nightmare got back to winning terms with a win over Waller.

