[PHOTO] Tommaso Ciampa shows off incredible physique 5 years after neck surgery

Tommaso Ciampa stated over five years ago that even upon return from his neck surgery, he would be wrestling on borrowed time. However, that has not stopped him from having a great run on the main roster, and he showed off his incredible physique on social media just five years after he had his surgery.

In the middle of an incredible reign as the NXT Champion in 2019, Tommaso Ciampa revealed the unfortunate reality of his situation at the time as he had to undergo neck surgery, known as anterior cervical fusion, a procedure meant to remove a herniated disc in the neck. Considering the nature of professional wrestling, it is not hard to see why Ciampa felt he was on borrowed time.

Still, he has utilized the time since to continue improving his physique, something that has undoubtedly helped his strength with taking bumps during matches. Taking to his Instagram story, the 38-year-old star commented, saying it was the fifth anniversary of his neck surgery, and posted a photo of his impressive physique.

Check out a screengrab of Tommaso Ciampa's Instagram story below:

It has been quite the journey for the former NXT Champion.

Ciampa has been teaming up with Johnny Gargano and has been allies with R-Truth and The Miz in their war against The Judgment Day. As of now, it appears as though they could possibly be on an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship collision course against The Judgment Day again.

What the future has in store for DIY remains to be seen.

Tommaso Ciampa sent out a heartfelt message to Becky Lynch

Tommaso Ciampa recently sent out a heartfelt post on Instagram dedicated to Becky Lynch, whose book he read before having her copy gifted to him.

Calling it his favorite wrestling book along with Chris Jericho and Mick Foley's, the former NXT Champion also revealed that the former RAW Women's Champion wrote a note to his daughter, Willow.

Becky Lynch's spot at WrestleMania 40 is confirmed, as she will be facing Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship in one of the marquee matches on the show.

