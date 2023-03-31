[PHOTO] Top AEW Champion spotted with WWE Superstar Big E during WrestleMania 39 week

WWE Superstar Big E is currently in Los Angeles ahead of WrestleMania 39, where he was spotted alongside top AEW star Powerhouse Hobbs.

The former WWE Champion is still recovering from a severe neck injury. Despite not being cleared to compete, he is enjoying life outside of the squared circle.

Taking to Twitter, the reigning TNT Champion shared a photo of himself with E and also sent a heartfelt message.

"Always good seeing my big bro @WWEBigE," wrote Hobbs.

Check out Powerhouse Hobbs' tweet below:

Hobbs is currently enjoying his first title reign in AEW. He won the TNT Championship a few weeks back by beating Wardlow in a Falls Count Anywhere Match on Dynamite.

Since winning the title, the 32-year-old has successfully defended it against Rey Fenix, Christopher Daniels, and Penta El Zero Miedo.

Big E provided an update on his injury and his road to recovery

Big E has been absent from the in-ring competition after suffering an injury on the March 11 episode of WWE SmackDown last year.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, he provided an update on the same and the severity of the injury. The New Day member said:

"Still haven't gotten the one-year check ups yet. We're actually going to do that when we get back home after WrestleMania. Early April, during that first week, we'll get another set of scans. Right now, the issue was, the thought was after three months I should be ready, but because of the nature of my fracture, I broke my C1 in two places, and it's a Jefferson fracture. Sometimes, unfortunately with that injury, thankfully there's no displacement, so we didn't need to have surgery and all the bones were still in place to hopefully heal together properly."

The New Day will be absent from this year's WrestleMania 39 card, with Kofi Kingston also having suffered an injury. However, Big E and Xavier Woods are in LA for WrestleMania week.

What are your thoughts on Big E? Will he appear live during WrestleMania in any capacity? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes