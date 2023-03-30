37-year-old WWE Superstar provides an update regarding his injury ahead of WrestleMania 39

Injuries are a common occurrence in the lives of WWE Superstars for putting their bodies on the line for fans around the world. However, one of the most beloved performers in WWE, Big E, provided an update regarding his injury ahead of the biggest event in the company.

In 2021, Big E ended the year as the WWE Champion but lost the title at the very beginning of 2022 to Brock Lesnar. He later reunited with Kofi Kingston and began working on the blue brand's tag team division when Xavier Woods was on the sidelines.

E, unfortunately, broke his neck during a match on SmackDown last year and has been inactive for over a year. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, the 37-year-old star provided an update regarding his career-threatening injury ahead of WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"Still haven't gotten the one-year check ups yet. We're actually going to do that when we get back home after WrestleMania. Early April, during that first week, we'll get another set of scans. Right now, the issue was, the thought was after three months I should be ready, but because of the nature of my fracture, I broke my C1 in two places, and it's a Jefferson fracture. Sometimes, unfortunately with that injury, thankfully there's no displacement, so we didn't need to have surgery and all the bones were still in place to hopefully heal together properly." [H/T - Fightful]

The former Intercontinental Champion went on to explain the nature of the injury and revealed that he has been feeling healthy during rehab.

WWE reportedly had plans for Big E to appear at WrestleMania 39

During the Thunderdome Era, WWE decided to push Big E and gave him several feuds on the blue brand to establish him as a singles competitor, and eventually become a World Champion.

Last year, E injured his neck, which put him on the sidelines for over a year. According to WON, the company reportedly had plans to bring the former WWE Champion to WrestleMania 39. Check it out:

"I don’t think if anything will come of this or if Kingston’s injury changes this, but we had heard of an idea for E to be at WrestleMania and the three of them would come out together if that would be the right thing to do and if E could come back soon."

E will be in California for WrestleMania 39, but there is no word on if he will appear live during the PLE in any capacity.

What are your thoughts on Big E? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Cody Rhodes returned to WWE and change pro wrestling forever!

Poll : 0 votes