[Photo] Top Judgment Day member and female WWE star spotted with Jake Paul

Popular social media influencer and boxer Jake Paul was recently spotted with WWE stars Damian Priest and Elektra Lopez.

Taking to social media, the Serrano Sisters shared a photo alongside the aforementioned trio. The photo also included boxer Edgar Berlanga and rapper Fat Joe. Amanda Serrano, who is regarded as one of the best female boxers on the planet, is signed to Jake's management team.

Priest is a Judgment Day staple and one of the top stars on the WWE main roster. Lopez, on the other hand, is still working under the NXT brand and is a former member of Legado Del Fantasma.

Check out a screengrab of the photo shared by the Serrano Sisters:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Elektra Lopez and Damian Priest spotted with Jake Paul and team Elektra Lopez and Damian Priest spotted with Jake Paul and team https://t.co/FLGFjzJx2p

Bill Apter wants Damian Priest to face WWE legend John Cena in a match

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter wants to see Damian Priest square off in a match against John Cena.

Cena's latest match in WWE was against Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, which the legend lost. As a result, he was unsuccessful in capturing the United States Championship.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that he would love to see The Cenation Leader face the veteran Priest in a match. He said:

"But I would love to see him [John Cena] wrestle someone on the level of Damian Priest. I think Damian Priest and him would be an excellent match."

Apter further praised Priest by putting him in the same bracket as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, the two world current world champions in the company. He added:

"He's in the lineage of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins."

Priest was in action in the main event of this week's Monday Night RAW. He teamed up with Finn Balor in a losing effort against the duo of AJ Styles and Seth Rollins.

He also featured in a marquee match against Bad Bunny at the Backlash premium live event in Puerto Rico.

Would you like to see Damian Priest get a push? Sound off in the comments section.

