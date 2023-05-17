"He's in the lineage of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins" - Legend wants RAW Superstar to face John Cena (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter has expressed his desire to see Damian Priest square off against WWE legend John Cena sometime down the line.

The 16-time world champion last competed during WrestleMania 39's opening match, where he failed to win the United States Title from Austin Theory. As excited as people were to see Cena get back into the ring, the bout paled in comparison to the other marquee matches at the event.

Though there's no update on whether John Cena plans to wrestle again, Bill Apter has made it known that he wants the leader of Cenation to take on Damian Priest. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Apter stated that Cena and The Judgment Day member could have an "excellent" match.

"But I would love to see him [John Cena] wrestle someone on the level of Damian Priest. I think Damian Priest and him would be an excellent match," said Bill Apter. [14:20 - 14:30]

The veteran journalist also thinks Damian Priest was on the level of megastars like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in WWE.

"He's in the lineage of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins," added Apter. [14:52 - 14:56]

Check out the full video below:

John Cena on interacting with Austin Theory ahead of their WrestleMania 39 match

In a chat with Busted Open Radio, John Cena revealed how he had a ten-hour discussion with Austin Theory ahead of their US Championship match at WrestleMania 39.

The WWE legend added that he has the habit of sitting down with all his opponents and breaking down the story before stepping into the ring.

"The reputation I had in the sauce while I was in it was that I buried talent because I would really invest my wholeheartedness. I sat with Austin Theory for like 10 hours. Not wasted a day, invested a day, to talk about our why, like, what's our story going to be? I would do that with everyone. I live it. My heart is on the plate," said Cena.

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28 John Cena’s wrestlemania entrance this year gives me chills. 🥺 John Cena’s wrestlemania entrance this year gives me chills. 🥺 https://t.co/Hjb94gbfv5

It remains to be seen if the 16-time world champion manages to find time from his packed Hollywood schedule and return for another match anytime soon.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Poll : 0 votes