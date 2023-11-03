[Photo]-Top WWE Superstar poses with Naomi and Lana in a throwback picture

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently posted a picture with former WWE Superstars Naomi and Lana, now known as Trinity Fatu and CJ Perry, respectively.

The Glow and her former tag team partner, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship by defeating the teams of Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley, Natalya & Shayna Baszler, and Carmella & Zelina Vega.

Lana's last match in WWE was alongside Naomi, where the two women defeated the duo of Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. Following that match, Lana was released by the company on June 2, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, Natalya was seen posing with the former WWE Superstars Naomi and Lana in a throwback picture.

Natalya captioned the photo:

"@trinity_fatu @thecjperry (two blue heart emojis) this little Throwback!"

Check out a screengrab of Natalya's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Natalya spoke about her retirement plans

WWE Superstar Natalya recently opened up about her retirement plans, as she is nearing the phase soon.

While speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Nattie referenced Rey Mysterio as one of the superstars in the industry who inspires her to work hard even when she is nearing her retirement.

She continued and complimented Mysterio for his energy, vibe, and his gear. The Queen of Harts mentioned how the latter has been one of the greatest wrestlers of all time and has contributed to the company in various ways.

"He’s so inspiring, his gear, his look, his energy, his vibe, his ability to move around to make people feel something and granted he was in there with one of the greatest of all time Roman, but Rey is one of the greatest of all time. He just inspires me so much and like I’m you know, I’m not close to being done when I look at like what Rey’s doing. I’m like Rey inspires me to want to do so much more and to also help people you know, because you look at who Rey’s worked with and how much he’s helped people even with Santos right now you know.” [H/T Wrestling Attitude]

It would be exciting to see what plans the Stamford-based company has for Natalya in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Natalya's throwback picture with Naomi and Lana? Sound off in the comments section below!

