[PHOTO] Trinity Fatu fka Naomi poses with The Bloodline, sends a message on social media

Former women's champion Trinity Fatu, formerly known as Naomi in WWE, recently took to social media to post a photo with The Bloodline.

Fatu is married to current WWE star Jimmy Uso. She recently appeared on IMPACT Wrestling, which was her first appearance since leaving WWE. Fatu reportedly walked out of the company in May last year alongside her then-tag team partner Sasha Banks. Since then, speculation was rife on what the future would hold for the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Taking to social media, Fatu shared a photo of herself alongside Solo Sikoa, Jey Uso, and her husband, Jimmy Uso. She also sent a message via her caption on Instagram.

"Family is not an important thing. It's everything." Michael J. Fox☝🏾(Big Baby @solosikoa Ucey @uceyjucey My Jerdy @jonathanfatu)" wrote Fatu

Mark Henry wants to see a feud between The Hurt Business and The Bloodline

The Bloodline is the most dominant faction in all of WWE. However, in recent weeks, there have been cracks in the group.

WWE Hall of Famer, Mark Henry, wants to see The Hurt Business reunite for a feud against Roman Reigns and co.

Speaking on The Busted Open podcast, Henry stated that WWE dropped the ball with the faction, which consisted of MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin.

"Well that, I would sign up for. I would like to see that. I mean, bring back the Hurt Business. I really do think that one of the biggest balls that was dropped was the fact that the Hurt Business went away. People loved them, they loved the Hurt Business. That was the most personality that I saw Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander have. Bobby was Bobby. MVP was a great manager."

For months, The Bloodline dominated WWE, with Reigns holding the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The Usos, meanwhile, were the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions.

However, at WrestleMania 39, Jimmy and Jey Uso lost their tag titles, leading to tension within the faction. It remains to be seen how the story will unfold going forward.

