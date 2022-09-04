[Photo] Triple H poses with newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards at Clash at the Castle

At Clash at the Castle, newly crowned UFC Welterweight Champion, Leon Edwards was in attendance.

In addition, Rocky also shared a moment with Triple H backstage, as The Game took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with the UFC fighter.

Courtesy of his tweet, Triple H also sent a message amid the presence of Edwards, as he wrote the following:

"A lot of excitement building for #WWECastle @principalitysta… great to have the champ @Leon_edwardsmma joining us this evening!"

In the main event of UFC 278, Edwards became the new UFC Welterweight Champion by beating Kamaru Usman in the final minute of their fight.

A brutal head-kick in the closing stages of the showdown led to a historic win for Edwards, as he knocked out The Nigerian Nightmare in thrilling fashion.

Edwards seemed to have enjoyed an incredible night in Cardiff and wasn't the only personality from the combat sports world to make his presence felt.

Boxing sensation Tyson Fury was also in the building and came face-to-face with Roman Reigns after his match against Drew McIntyre.

Triple H spoke about the massive fan support after Clash at the Castle

The UK crowd completely lived up to the expectations at Clash at the Castle. After the conclusion of the show, Triple H spoke to the media in a press conference.

The Game explained the specialty of the crowd and how the WWE Universe generally motivates WWE stars. He said:

"Those people are why we do what we do, everything about what we do. It is what we love. It is why we do it. So, when they give us that passion, we give them that energy back in the ring. I know for me as a performer, it is what drove me."

Clash at the Castle featured some incredible matches featuring the likes of Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins, and other prominent names.

