"It is unlike anything else in this world" - Triple H discloses what is special about WWE fans following Clash at the Castle

WWE EVP of Talent Relations and Head of Creative Triple H spoke to the media following the Clash at the Castle premium live event.

It was the company's first stadium show in the UK in over thirty years and was a massive success. Over 62,000 fans attended the premium live event at the Principality Stadium.

The main event saw Roman Reigns retain his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship over Drew McIntyre after The Usos' younger brother Solo Sikoa interfered.

After Clash at the Castle went off the air, Triple H spoke at a press conference. He was asked what the WWE Universe meant to him and The Game gave an interesting response.

"Those people are why we do what we do, everything about what we do. It is what we love. It is why we do it. So, when they give us that passion, we give them that energy back in the ring. I know for me as a performer, it is what drove me." [From 00:01- to 00:15]

The 53-year-old noted how he used to watch goosebumps show all over The Rock's body when he would hear the roar from the crowd before The People's Elbow.

The 14-time world champion then added that other sports don't have that connection and Tyson Fury may have to block out the crowd while boxing to knock somebody out. He then added that everything they do is catered towards getting a reaction from the crowd.

"Every move we make in that ring, every nuance, every facial expression, every raise of an eyebrow, every chop Sheamus took tonight. Every kick that Gunther took, it is all for them. It is all for you. Every bit of that emotion that we get back, that is passion, the electricity, that connection to our fanbase, it is unlike anything else in this world." [From 00:44 to 01:39]

Triple H on former stars returning to WWE

The Game was recently interviewed by Ariel Helwani of BT Sport and was asked about the possibility of several stars returning to the promotion.

Triple H stated that time will tell in regards to Sasha Banks, who walked out on the company during the May 16th edition of RAW. He referred to Braun Strowman as a polarizing but amazing athlete.

When asked about Bray Wyatt, The King of Kings said that he is "one of the most crazy creative people I've ever been around."

The WWE Universe has certainly responded well to Triple H's vision of the product so far. It will be interesting to see if any other departed wrestlers find their way back to the company in the near future.

