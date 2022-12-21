[Photo] Triple H recreates iconic pose with 11-time WWE Tag Team Champions

Triple H is one of the most influential personalities in the world of professional wrestling today and has an old tradition of getting clicked with his NXT stars after they win a championship. Recently, The New Day took a photo with the boss with the iconic 'fingerpoint' pose after their latest championship victory.

Earlier this year, The King of Kings became the company's Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon announced his retirement and left as several allegations from his past surrounded him. This ushered in a new era for the company with a new regime in charge of the place.

The WWE roster's morale has been at an all-time high, as Hunter has allowed the talent to be more expressive inside and outside the squared circle. Recently, The New Day won the NXT Tag Team Championships, and they got The Game to do the iconic 'fingerpoint' pose for the duo. Check it out:

"An all-time overdue point picture… #WWENXT @AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi," tweeted Triple H.

The New Day is in its first reign as NXT Tag Team Champions and defended the title successfully against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs on the latest episode of WWE NXT.

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon danced with The New Day on WWE RAW

In 2015, The New Day was one of the most hated stables on the brand as the WWE Tag Team Champions. Meanwhile, The Authority was also in power on the red brand.

The New Day had recently begun their second reign as WWE Tag Team Champions, where they feuded with the hardcore tag team of The Dudley Boyz on WWE RAW.

On 14th September 2015, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon introduced The New Day during the season premiere of WWE RAW. As the two were leaving, the trio invited them back into the ring and busted out some moves.

After many objections from Triple H, Big E was finally able to make The Game dance to their theme to close the segment. It will be interesting to see how long The New Day holds the championships on the Black and Gold brand.

