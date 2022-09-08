PHOTO: Triple H spotted with former champion to possibly discuss WWE return

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H has been on a roll since taking over the creative charge in the company after Vince McMahon's retirement. He recently met with top star Bad Bunny to possibly discuss another WWE run.

Over the last couple of months, several major names have returned to WWE, including the likes of Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and, most recently, Braun Strowman.

During the press conference after WWE Clash at the Castle, The Game mentioned that he would have a conversation with Puerto Rican rapper and former WWE 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny to discuss his WWE return.

Triple H has now shared photos of himself visiting the star before the latter's show at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, which will be the venue for next year's Royal Rumble.

Bad Bunny started appearing on Monday Night RAW in 2021 and pinned R-Truth to win the 24/7 Title. He made his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 37. He teamed up with Damian Priest to defeat The Miz and John Morrison. Fans and critics were highly impressed by his in-ring work.

Triple H had massive praise for Bad Bunny in a recent press conference

Bad Bunny's last WWE appearance came during the Royal Rumble 2022 match. He returned as a surprise entrant and lasted until the final five before getting eliminated by Brock Lesnar.

In the post-Clash at the Castle press conference, Triple H had massive praise for Bad Bunny and his work ethic.

“One thing about Bad Bunny so when we were going to work with Bad Bunny and he was going to face The Miz and they were doing all their business for that at that period of time I was at the performance centre almost weekly absolutely weekly and every single time I'd go there I would walk in and they would say Bunny's in the other room training if you want to go say hi. He was in there and I'd go in there he would be pouring with sweat he'd be beat up, he was grinding," Triple H said.

WrestleCrave @WrestleCrave



- Triple H at the WWE Clash At The Castle post media scrum



#WWECastle “A bit of a spoiler alert, but we have a meeting scheduled with Bad Bunny about a return, and we’ll see what happens.”- Triple H at the WWE Clash At The Castle post media scrum “A bit of a spoiler alert, but we have a meeting scheduled with Bad Bunny about a return, and we’ll see what happens.”- Triple H at the WWE Clash At The Castle post media scrum #WWECastle https://t.co/V9317rVRYa

It is to be seen when Bad Bunny will return to a WWE ring next. Considering how well he has performed in his matches so far, the expectations this time will be higher from Bad Bunny.

Are you a fan of Bad Bunny? Sound off in the comments below!

RECOMMENDED VIDEO: Vince Russo details coming up with 'The Game' moniker for Triple H.

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Bad Bunny return to WWE? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Angana Roy