[PHOTO] Unmasked Rey Mysterio pictured backstage with popular WWE personality's "son"

WWE performers spend a lot of time together while on the road. Thanks to social media, fans often get to catch up with the behind-the-scenes lives of their favorite stars. SmackDown personality Cathy Kelley recently posted a picture of Rey Mysterio with her "son."

Rey Mysterio is currently a part of the SmackDown roster and is a member of The LWO. The Hall of Famer is currently in his third reign as the United States Champion after winning the title from Austin Theory.

In one of Kelley's recent Twitter posts, Mysterio was seen without his iconic mask, but his face was covered with a photoshopped disguise. The WWE interviewer thanked the Hall of Famer for treating her dog like a "son," as she wrote the following in the image's caption:

"so sweet seeing @reymysterio treat my boy like a son," posted Kelley.

Rey Mysterio to defend his WWE United States Championship against Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar challenged Rey for the title

Rey Mysterio took the ring last Friday and thanked The LWO for all they had done for him after a very tough personal year. Santos Escobar also took the mic to call Rey his hero and told everyone his dream was to wrestle his idol. He eventually requested a match for the gold, which the legend happily granted.

The night didn't end on a positive note for the group as they were interrupted by Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford then won a quick match against Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde of The LWO. After the contest, Lashley joined Dawkins and Ford to attack Mysterio.

It will be interesting to see what's next in this budding rivalry. Would you like to witness a match between the two groups? Let us know in the comments section below.

