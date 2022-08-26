[Photo] Vince McMahon celebrates 77th Birthday with 16-time World Champion and his wife

Vince McMahon continues to live his life following his WWE resignation last month.

Mr. McMahon was recently spotted in New York City by TMZ Sports at the Waverly Inn restaurant with John Cena and his wife, Shay Shariatzadeh.

TMZ also reports that an unidentified woman was with McMahon at the dinner, and Linda McMahon wasn't present.

You can check out the photos of Vince McMahon and John Cena in the embedded tweet below. There are also additional photographs from TMZ Sports that were posted in the article.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend John Cena on Wednesday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. tmz.com/2022/08/25/vin… Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with his good friend John Cena on Wednesday ... in his first public sighting since retiring as CEO and Chairman of WWE last month. tmz.com/2022/08/25/vin…

John Cena took time out of his busy schedule to hang out with Vince McMahon on his birthday

John Cena is easily one of the busiest people on the planet, given the nature of his current career in Hollywood. So the fact that he was able to take time out of his busy schedule to meet with Vince McMahon in New York City is surprising.

But it appears that Cena may have alluded to the fact that he would be joining McMahon for his birthday earlier this week on social media. Tweeting out:

"Minimize trying to 'find' time. MAKE time. Most all of us operate under the same construct. 'finding' time is impossible, MAKING time comes down to us doing the work. Make the time," John Cena said in a tweet.

It's unknown when John Cena will return to WWE programming, but his last appearance with the company came on an episode of Monday Night RAW earlier this summer.

The sixteen-time world champion returned to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his debut with the company and was introduced by none other than Vincent Kennedy McMahon.

What are your thoughts on these photos? Are you surprised that John Cena is still associating with Mr. McMahon due to the former WWE Superstar's status in Hollywood? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

