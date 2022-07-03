Photo: Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and other WWE personnel spotted at UFC 276 after Money in the Bank

Vince McMahon, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Pat McAfee, and Nick Khan were seen attending the UFC 276 pay-per-view after the WWE Money in the Bank show.

Shortly after the UFC Featherweight Championship fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway, the celebrities were shown on the broadcast. The camera also panned over to the McMahon family.

Earlier in the night, WWE hosted their latest premium live event in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Arena, which is only a few minutes away from the T-Mobile Arena, the location for UFC 276.

Check out the photo of the McMahon family at UFC 276 below:

Shortly afterward, UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya walked out to The Undertaker's theme for his fight against Jared Cannonier. The Last Stylebender also carried an urn to the octagon.

Interestingly enough, McAfee was seen sporting a neck brace while sitting next to Vince and co. The SmackDown commentator was attacked by Happy Corbin at the Money in the Bank show after it went off the air.

The two men will cross paths at this year's SummerSlam after weeks of back and forth.

What were the significant moments at WWE Money in the Bank 2022?

This year's Money in the Bank saw Liv Morgan and Theory walk out as the biggest winners.

Morgan started the night by winning the Women's MITB ladder match. Following Ronda Rousey's successful title defense against Natalya, the 28-year-old cashed in her MITB contract to win the SmackDown Women's Championship, ending the night on a triumphant note.

As for Theory, he began the night by dropping the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. He was later inserted into the Men's MITB ladder match and won the briefcase.

Elsewhere on the card, Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella. The Usos and The Street Profits tore the house down in an instant classic for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships. You can check out the full results here!

