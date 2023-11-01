[PHOTO] "When fears turn into wild dreams" - Rhea Ripley sends flirty message to current WWE champion

Anybody who was complaining about Rhea Ripley's title reign lacking defenses should tune in for WWE Crown Jewel this Saturday night. She has not one, not two, not three even, but four women to fend off.

Ahead of the Fatal-5 Way contest for the WWE Women's World Championship, Ripley has shared a post on social media with Dominik Mysterio.

The photo dump features the Aussie with a pair of handcuffs and its key, while "Dirty" Dom is wearing his prison outfit from NXT Halloween Havok Night 2. Plenty of fans online are enjoying their mischievousness, as the duo are evidently committed to portraying a provocative modern-day couple on-screen. Check it out below:

"When fears turn into wild dreams 😈," Ripley wrote.

Here's Dominik Mysterio's reaction to the post above:

Ripley is not the only Judgment Day member competing in Saudi Arabia this weekend, as Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest will take on Cody Rhodes. Additionally, their associate, JD McDonagh, will fight Sami Zayn on the pre-show.

The Judgment Day to get involved in the World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel?

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins are set to square off in one of the main events of the extravaganza for the latter's world title.

In recent weeks, Rhea Ripley interacted with both The Scotsman and the champion. Interestingly, she offered both of them assistance to take out one another. The two heavyweights later clarified to one another that there was no need for Judgment Day involvement.

This does not rule out a cash-in by Damian Priest, though. The Archer of Infamy won the Money in the Bank contract at the namesake event in London earlier this year but hasn't yet capitalized on an opportunity.

In the last month or so, however, the creative team has really put emphasis on Priest and The Judgment Day. Perhaps this Saturday, regardless of who wins the aforementioned blockbuster contest, a new champion is guaranteed?

JD McDonagh recently shared a very cryptic message directed at Damian Priest. It appears a turn may also be in the cards. Check out what he had to say here.

