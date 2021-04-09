Photo: WrestleMania 37 stage nearly complete

WWE's biggest show of the year, WrestleMania 37 is less than two days away. Fans will be in attendance at Raymond James Stadium for the two-night event.

Much has been speculated about the company pulling out all the stops for the Grandest Stage of Them All. On that note, the production aspect of WrestleMania 37 already looks impressive. Previous footage of the stage showed that WWE is going all out to make the event as big as possible,

FOX 13 Tampa Bay recorded footage of the nearly-completed WrestleMania 37 stage from the SkyFOX Helicopter. This footage gives fans an idea of what to expect. The picture below reveals a massive pirate ship with a sail that features the WrestleMania 37 logo. The link in the tweet features the entire helicopter footage of Raymond James Stadium.

ALMOST READY, BROTHER! Here's a view from SkyFOX as Raymond James Stadium gets ready for @WrestleMania 37 this weekend. MORE: https://t.co/xFVj5KuIK6 pic.twitter.com/jepEyfAgGJ — FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) April 9, 2021

WrestleMania 37 marks WWE's first show with a live crowd in over 13 months, since the COVID-19 pandemic began. 25,000 fans will be present for each night of the show.

WrestleMania 37's match card is loaded

Edge in WWE

WWE has announced 14 matches to take place at WrestleMania 37 across both nights. Here is the full match card:

Night One, April 10

Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship

Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship

The Miz and John Morrison vs. Damian Priest and Bad Bunny

Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon in a Steel Cage Match

Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro

The New Day vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the RAW Tag Team Championship

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Lana and Naomi vs. The Riott Squad vs. Tamina and Natalya in a No.1 Contender's Tag Team Turmoil Match

Advertisement

Night Two, April 11

Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship

Randy Orton vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt

Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Riddle vs. Sheamus for the United States Championship

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Winners of the Tag Team Turmoil Match on Night One

In addition to these matches, a few non-wrestling segments could take place at WrestleMania 37. Roman Reigns will headline the two-night event when he defends the Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan and Edge.

WrestleMania 37 promises to be a show for the ages, and the stage has only added to the excitement. What do you think of the structure? Sound off in the comments below.