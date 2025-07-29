Photo: Wrestling icon Abyss spotted without mask on WWE RAW

Abyss is among the most feared performers in wrestling history, who terrified his opponents and fans alike with his persona during his illustrious career in TNA. He has now transitioned to a backstage role in WWE and was spotted during this week's episode of RAW in a rare appearance without his iconic mask.Abyss, whose real name is Christopher Parks, worked for TNA from its inception in 2002 until 2019. He's rightfully considered to be one of the company's pioneers. After being inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2018, the 51-year-old legend joined the global juggernaut the following year as a producer. Though fans had always wanted to see him in his Abyss avatar on WWE TV, it wasn't meant to be.In a rare appearance on this week's RAW, the veteran performer was spotted during the 10-bell salute for the late great Hulk Hogan at the episode's beginning. He can be seen standing behind Natalya and beside Asuka in a suit and without his mask.Check out the photo below:A few weeks back, Parks said that those expecting to see him wrestle in WWE should keep their expectations in check, as he had no desire to compete again.