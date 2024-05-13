[PHOTO] WWE fan captures breathtaking picture of heartfelt moment between Jey Uso and his son at a Live Event

Jey Uso shared a moment with his youngest son Jeyce at a recent WWE Live Event in Chattanooga, Tennessee. A fan even captured the moment between father and son following Jey's match against Damian Priest.

"Main Event" Jey challenged Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship at the WWE Live Event. Jey came close to winning the title, but The Archer of Infamy prevailed after hitting the South of Heaven Chokeslam for the pinfall victory.

After the match, Jey was consoled by his youngest Jeyce, who was present at the event. Jeyce has been in full support of his father in big moments and was backstage at WrestleMania XL. He even appeared in Jey's WWE vlog documenting his preparation for his match against his brother Jimmy.

Jeyce Fatu is the youngest son of Jey Uso with his wife Takecia Travis. He has an older brother named Jaciyah Fatu. Jeyce has been featured more backstage on social media and seems to enjoy the world of wrestling. He's also six years younger than his older brother.

Jey Uso got emotional talking about Jeyce after WrestleMania XL match

After Jey Uso defeated his twin brother Jimmy Uso at WrestleMania XL, the WWE camera crew caught up with him. Jey was very emotional after the match because he and Jimmy got to perform in front of their kids. He was so happy that he was able to spend some time with his son Jeyce.

"I needed him with me. I was just so happy he was with me. He got to see me and his uncle go out there and do what we do. That's all, man. Out of all of this, that was the best experience I had 'cause everybody see all this but it ain't even about that. I'm trying to spend time my family. I put smiles on so many other kids, I don't even get to see my own that much. I'm so happy. It got to work out where he is with me," Jey said.

Main Event Jey also joked about Jeyce getting a lot of attention, which took some shine away from him. He's thinking about not bringing his youngest to more shows because he was a little bit stressed out the entire WrestleMania XL weekend in Philadelphia.

