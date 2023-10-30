Photo: WWE fans believe they have spotted a hint surrounding CM Punk's return date

The WWE Universe believes they have found a clue regarding CM Punk's return date to the company.

CM Punk's time in WWE came to an end in 2014, and the controversial star spent seven years away from the world of professional wrestling. He made his return on the 2nd edition of AEW Rampage in 2021, selling out the United Center on the mere rumor that he would be debuting.

Ironically, AEW President Tony Khan announced to the crowd that he had to fire CM Punk ahead of the September 2 episode of Collision, which also took place at the United Center. Punk got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In on August 27 and was subsequently terminated from the company.

WWE fans have taken to social media to put forth a wild new theory. Some fans believe that Punk can be seen in the clouds of the poster for Crown Jewel.

While some fans claim that they can see the outline of Punk in the poster, most believe that the theory is a reach and the 45-year-old star will not be making an appearance at the premium live event next weekend in Saudi Arabia.

Fans react to interesting theory about Punk's return.

Former WWE star Rob Van Dam claims AEW Collision was created for CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam recently commented on CM Punk's departure from AEW and the future of Collision.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, RVD discussed Punk's exit from the promotion. RVD has made a couple of appearances for All Elite Wrestling in recent weeks and noted that there was some concern about Collision's future without Punk.

“People were like, ‘How’s Collision going to go on without CM Punk?’ At first, I didn’t know what they meant and then I was told that that was kind of, like, his show or it was created for him. I was told by somebody. That’s the way somebody put it. So anyway, it seemed like that was his showcasing show or whatever.” [From 05:02 to 05:23]

Punk's time in All Elite Wrestling started with a ton of promise but was unfortunately marred by injuries and controversies. Only time will tell if the troubled veteran will get another opportunity in a major wrestling company down the line.

Do you think Punk will return to WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.