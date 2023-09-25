[PHOTO] WWE Hall of Famer shares post with new look after life-threatening incident

A WWE Hall of Famer recently shared an update after suffering a stroke in February 2023.

Jerry "The King" Lawler returned to television alongside Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on the August 28, 2023, episode of RAW for a one-off appearance. He had been dealing with various health issues. While there have been positive updates regarding his condition, they are not as good as one would hope.

The legendary commentator nevertheless posted a picture of himself on social media earlier today, sporting a goatee. Check it out below:

At the 2023 Hall of Fame, Jerry Lawler made an appearance to induct one of the most important rivals of his career, the late Andy Kaufman. The King received the opportunity alongside Jimmy Hart.

Jim Ross teases reuniting with the WWE Hall of Famer for an autograph signing tour

Jerry Lawler and Jim Ross made for an iconic duo at the commentary desk over many years. Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross expressed his desire to work with The King again:

"Lawler’s feeling better. That just made my day. We talked about doing autograph shows together, a little tour. I think that’s gonna happen, with the two of us." [H/T Ringside News]

Jim Ross has been signed with All Elite Wrestling for a while. His contributions have been sporadic of late, considering he is dealing with skin cancer and its treatments.

Throughout their WWE careers, both legends have not only provided their commentary services but have even competed in matches. At the Extreme Rules event in 2011, Michael Cole and his partner Jack Swagger (aka Jack Hager) defeated the duo.

