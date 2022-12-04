[Photo]- WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus poses with popular Money Heist actor in a social media post

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus posed for a photo with the Money Heist actor Álvaro Morte.

Money Heist, a.k.a. La Casa de Papel, is a popular Spanish crime drama television series featured on Netflix. The show included a cast of incredible actors, including Morte, Úrsula Corberó, Pedro Alonso, Itziar Ituño, Alba Flores, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, and many more.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Stratus uploaded a photo with Morte, also known as 'The Professor' in the crime series.

Alongside the photo, Trish attached a poll and asked her fans if they had watched the series, Money Heist.

Check out a screen grab of Trish Stratus' Instagram story below:

After having an extraordinary career in WWE, Stratus was inducted into the Hall of Famer in 2013. Trish was also included in the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble match and also competed in the all-female Evolution event in the same year.

Following a hiatus, the Canadian icon returned to the ring in July 2019 and faced Charlotte Flair at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event, where she lost.

Trish Stratus was about to get killed on live WWE TV

Trish Stratus was about to get killed in an accident on live WWE TV, back in 2001.

In her book "Lita: A Less Traveled R.O.A.D.--The Reality of Amy Dumas," Lita detailed the incident as she mentioned how she pulled and saved Trish from falling into an empty pit.

She wrote:

"There were two separate entrances opening onto half-circles—the WCW people came out of one side and we came out the other. Both half-circles melted into one ramp in the middle, and behind them, there were these big empty pits. It looked kind of like a big crazy Y."

She continued:

"When we got to the top of the stage, Trish came inches away from stepping backwards into one of the pits—she had one foot completely off the stage and was just about to fall in when I saw her and grabbed her hand. I pulled her to me like we were having a celebratory hug, but in reality, we were both freaking out that she was this close to getting seriously hurt."

The 4-time Women's Champion stated how relieved they were after the conclusion of the match and were just glad about the fact that Trish Stratus didn't get killed.

"Everybody was congratulating us for having a good match, but we were both past it. 'Did you see that? Trish almost fell!' The match was the farthest thing from our minds—we were just happy that Trish didn't get killed!."

It will be interesting to see if Trish makes a WWE appearance in the near future.

What are your thoughts on the Canadian icon and Lita pairing up and returning to the ring? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star told us why William Regal may have left AEW here

Poll : 0 votes