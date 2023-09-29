[PHOTO] WWE IC Champion Gunther breaks character to send message to his wife 

Is there another WWE Superstar that could match the aura of Gunther today? He has become the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time and even managed to become one of the most notable names in the wrestling business.

Gunther's in-ring style and storylines have become a sight to see. The Ring General is well aware of how important his title defenses are, and he always puts on impressive and intense clashes for each one.

We don't usually see the Austrian break character, but today, on account of his wife Jinny's birthday, Gunther shared a photo of the two on X:

"Happy Birthday my Queen! @JinnyCouture," Gunther wrote.

His wife even responded to the post with two heart emojis. Check it out below:

It seems Gunther is slowly moving on from Chad Gable after the two put on a trilogy of classics on WWE RAW. However, the Intercontinental Champion has a new challenger in the wake of breaking the all-time record.

Gunther is not particularly interested in a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

While a match against Brock Lesnar is often cited by Gunther as his biggest dream, the latter is not so keen on stepping into the ring to face The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns.

Despite the latter being the top guy in the wrestling business, the Austrian believes Reigns is doing his own thing, while he is doing his. While speaking with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Gunther disclosed:

"I wouldn't consider Roman as a dream opponent," Gunther said. "I think we are two completely different wrestlers. He's obviously somebody that came up through first of all his family history, but then he got basically developed or trained in the WWE system and got brought up through that."

The creative team can go many ways with the Intercontinental Champion, with one major possibility being that he holds on to the title for even longer.

While a match between Gunther and Brock Lesnar is a possibility for a major event next year, a recent report revealed that WWE may be looking to save the highly anticipated contest for WrestleMania 41. The Ring General could wind up receiving the honor of retiring The Beast. Read more here.

