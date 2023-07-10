WWE has often supported wrestling dynasties, with multiple stars who are the children of legends shining in later decades. The Bloodline is a prime example of exactly this. Now, there appears to be another prospective youngster who is only 11 years old. The youngster is none other than the grandson of the legendary Haku.

Haku is possibly one of the toughest wrestlers of all time. Multiple legends have talked about him being scary in the past.

Another enormous name from wrestling history and NWA Hall of Famer, Nikita Koloff, even said that Brock Lesnar would lose to Haku in a fight in their primes.

"Ah, you know Brock is tough, but I'm still going to go with the Island boy, man; I'm sorry. They have just such raw, natural strength; I've got to go with my Island boy," explained Nikita Koloff. [31:54 – 32:15]

A picture of Haku has now surfaced with his grandson. While the boy is only 11 years old, he is taller than the legendary wrestler already. The fan who shared the picture also said that he felt that the kid was going to be on TV in a matter of ten years.

Kris Zellner @KrisZellner Haku and his giant 11 year old grandson……yeah this kid is going to be on TV in 10 years Haku and his giant 11 year old grandson……yeah this kid is going to be on TV in 10 years https://t.co/EWrJULkvWY

Given the number of WWE Superstars who are sons or daughters of past legends, this is not beyond the realm of possibility.

WWE legend Haku spoke about his own tough reputation in the past

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Haku spoke about his reputation for being tough. However, during the interview, he talked about how he didn't feel that he was that tough. He also admitted that he had to fight for everything that he had.

"They're all tough. It's very kind of others to talk like that about me. But, as you know, I come from a Third World Country, hoping only to spread the name of Tonga in the world. My parents, my grandparents, my cousins, my hundredth cousin...they wanted me to send money home. I had to fight my way for everything, to send money home."

The star naturally had to be tough to survive in a foreign country and become the legend he is today.

Do you think the young Tongan will be a future WWE star? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

