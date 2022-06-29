Wrestling legend says Brock Lesnar would lose to former WWE Tag Team Champion in a shoot fight (Exclusive)

Brock Lesnar is one of the most believable pro wrestlers in the business. However, Nikita Koloff feels the former would have lost to WWE legend Haku in a real fight.

In his prime, Haku was known as a fierce competitor and was lauded by his peers for his legitimate toughness in the ring.

Many greats such as Stone Cold Steve Austin, Hulk Hogan, Goldberg, and The Rock have gone on record to vouch for Haku's strength. The one-time WWE Tag Team Champion was a scary individual who could successfully take down anyone in a real-life altercation.

When asked about a shoot fight between Brock Lesnar and Haku in their respective primes, Nikita Koloff sided with the "Island Boy," as you can view below on this week's UnSKripted episode:

"Ah, you know Brock is tough, but I'm still going to go with the Island boy, man; I'm sorry. They have just such raw, natural strength; I've got to go with my Island boy," explained Nikita Koloff. [31:54 – 32:15]

Haku last wrestled for WWE in 2002 when he returned for a brief spell with the company, where he spent six years between 1986 and 1992. The 63-year-old star most recently appeared for All Elite Wrestling in 2021 when he accompanied his son Hikuleo at Fight for the Fallen.

Brock Lesnar's road to SummerSlam 2022

Randy Orton's absence due to injury has forced WWE to get Brock Lesnar back from his hiatus as The Beast Incarnate recently appeared on SmackDown to confront Roman Reigns.

Fans, however, are seemingly not in the mood for another match between the perennial rivals, but Vince McMahon and his team seem adamant about the tried-and-tested pairing of Lesnar and Reigns.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will face each other once again at SummerSlam in a Last Man Standing Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Most people expect it to be the final showdown in their lengthy program.

Lesnar has been advertised for several RAW and SmackDown episodes before SummerSlam, and viewers who missed him should get their money's worth during the build-up to the title clash.

