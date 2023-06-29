PHOTO: WWE legend Kurt Angle posts heartwarming picture with his son; he wants to be a wrestler

A WWE legend is on vacation and recently posted a picture with his son on Twitter. Kurt Angle is retired from professional wrestling and is enjoying family life.

Angle was last seen on WWE TV earlier this year during RAW XXX. He appeared with D-Generation X in a segment and would serve as a guest referee in a match later that night. He was also seen for his 54th birthday celebration on SmackDown on December 9.

The former WWE star took to Twitter recently to share a picture with his son on vacation. He also commented on how similar he and his son looked.

"My son Kody and I….. looking like twins on our vacation. Love you Kodster," Angle wrote.

Karen Jarrett, his mother, had previously commented on how her son wanted to be a wrestler.

WWE legend Kurt Angle's ex-wife Karen Jarrett had much to say about Kody's future wish

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Karen Jarrett shared that Kody shaved his head to look like Jay Lethal.

"Kody shaved his head, went into his bathroom and got like a trimmer thing, shaver thing that was my grandfather's, shaved his head to be like Jay Lethal. When he grasps onto something, he's all in."

She also said that her son wanted Lethal to train him so that he could become a wrestler.

"I think he's learned so much from Jeff already. I'm sure Jeff will be a part of it and he'll be there, and now there's a ring five minutes from our house. Thomas Latimer trains with some of the people there. That's who Kody wants to train him. He wants to go there and then he wants to go stay in Florida and he wants to have Jay train him. He's got everything planned out," said Karen.

With Jeff Jarrett, Angle, and Lethal as possible trainers, if Kody should choose to wrestle, his future looks bright.

