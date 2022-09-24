[PHOTO] WWE legend Scott Steiner pictured with a former real-life rival with whom he had a shoot fight

WWE Hall of Famers Scott Steiner and DDP were recently spotted posing for the camera alongside Mick Foley.

Foley boasts quite a massive fan following on Twitter. He occasionally shares photos with former fellow in-ring workers on his social media, and his posts always get major engagement from fans.

The Hardcore Legend recently shared a group picture in which he can be seen posing for a photo with several noteworthy names. The picture features Foley himself, Diamond Dallas Page, Lex Luger, Scott Steiner, and other top stars from the past.

How did fans react to Foley's picture with Scott Steiner, DDP, and others?

Fans were quite delighted over seeing their favorite wrestlers from the past all in one picture. Check out some of the reactions below:

For those unaware, DDP and Steiner once engaged in a shoot fight back when the two were mainstays in WCW. Here's an excerpt from DDP's comment about the fight in question:

"When he got to the bottom of the stairs, I said, "I'm a pu**y huh? Fu*k you!" And he said, "Fu*k you." And I swear, when he put his head into me, when we landed, we were at least 25 feet from the point of impact. When we landed, I had him in a guillotine. I got him in a front facelock.

"When we landed, I was so blown away that I had him, it was like a surreal moment. And I'm punching him with my left hand, letting go of the hold like an idiot. It's hurting my hand, hitting his head," he said.

DDP has made it clear on various occasions in the past that he is on good terms with Scott Steiner now. Both veterans have done quite well for themselves in the wrestling business.

DDP was inducted into the WWE Hall of Famer in 2017, while Steiner was honored with an induction earlier this year. A while ago, DDP showered big praise on Bronn Breakker, current WWE Superstar and Steiner's nephew.

