PHOTO: WWE official Jessika Carr shows off impressive body transformation

Jessika Carr made history several years ago by becoming the first full-time female referee in WWE history. Over the past few years, she has continued to make waves by officiating in Saudia Arabia and participating in the first-ever all-women's premium live event.

Carr initially worked as a wrestler before becoming a referee in WWE. Meanwhile, she has also been open about her body transformation journey. As part of a recent update on her Instagram, Carr mentioned that she was finally able to fit back into a black dress that she originally wore for her tryout with the Stamford-based company in 2017.

You can view her post below:

Carr noted that she had been pushing hard to return to the abovementioned dress size. She was finally able to do so and wanted to celebrate the results. The 32-year-old has officiated numerous high-profile matches during her WWE tenure, including Seth Rollins and Edge's Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel 2021.

Members of the WWE Universe were on hand to congratulate Jessika Carr

Several members of the WWE locker room have sent messages to Carr following her recent update, including Raquel Rodriguez, Fallon Henley, MVP, and Charles Robinson. Former backstage personality and sister of Bray Wyatt, Mika Rotunda, also shared a positive message.

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards also mentioned how jacked Carr's arms looked in the picture. The WWE official has clearly worked hard over the past few months, both on and off-screen, and remains one of the best-known female wrestlers in the company. She has also kept the WWE Universe up to date with her progress, allowing many fans to support her on her journey.

A week ago, Jessika Carr updated an image where she commented on her positive body image ahead of her work at Live events. This shows just how focused she is on reaching her goal.

Congratulations to Jessika Carr on continuing to push towards her goal weight and including the WWE Universe in her journey.

