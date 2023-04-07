[PHOTO] WWE share stunning pictures of Rey Mysterio without his mask before Hall of Fame induction

WWE recently shared behind-the-scenes photos of the unmasked Rey Mysterio from the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The legendary luchador's remarkable career was finally immortalized when he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during the WrestleMania 39 weekend. After a great speech, wrestling legend Konnan did the honors of inducting Rey Mysterio into the Hall of Fame.

The lucha libre legend appeared and reminisced about his wrestling career, from training to his first match and his time in WWE. He also recalled how his wife, Angie, helped him financially when he had little money and was ready to give up on his dreams.

After the 2023 Hall of Fame ceremony, the company posted pictures from a memorable night of legends and stars coming under the same roof. The company has now shared some incredible photos of Rey without his mask right before the Hall of Fame induction.

Check out the pictures from WWE below:

Rey Mysterio's mask is a part of his identity

The Hall of Famer before the historic moment

Mike Chioda sent a message to Rey Mysterio after WrestleMania 39

Following his WrestleMania 39 victory, former WWE referee Mike Chioda sent an emotional message to Rey Mysterio.

After months of being harassed by Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day, the industry veteran squared off against his son at Showcase of the Immortals. Several critics and fans praised the story portrayed in the match. Despite his best efforts, Dominik was unable to defeat his father.

Following the match, former WWE referee Mike Chioda turned to Twitter to congratulate Rey and Dominik for their efforts.

"Sooo proud ⁦@DomMysterio35⁩ & ⁦@reymysterio⁩ have accomplished at Wrestlemania 39. Phenomenal entrances! ⁦@SnoopDogg⁩ fantastic match & story told! ⁦@WWE," Chioda wrote.

You can check out Mike Chioda's tweet below:

While it was speculated that Rey and Dominik would end their rivalry at WrestleMania 39, the latter assaulted the Hall of Famer following his battle against Austin Theory this week on Monday Night RAW. It remains to be seen how the storyline will unfold between father and son on WWE programming.

What did you think of the legendary luchador's stunning unmasked pictures? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes