[PHOTO] WWE star shows off new look amid massive character change

A WWE star recently showed off her new look amid the massive character change. The name in question is Jacy Jayne.

Thea Hail has been a part of the Chase U in NXT. She was one of the biggest babyfaces of the show. However, recently everyone was shocked to see her hanging out with Jayne who was a part of Mandy Rose's Toxic Attraction faction. Many WWE fans believe that she is a bad influence on Thea as the latter recently started to miss her classes to hang out with the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

Jacy Jayne recently took to Twitter to post a photo and show off her new look with a caption that is seemingly mocking Chase U.

Check out her tweet below:

"1, 2.. JACE U," Jayne wrote.

Thea Hail might benefit from Jacy Jayne's company in WWE

Even though many fans believe Jacy Jayne is a bad influence on Thea Hail, the latter might still benefit from her company. Jayne proved her worth when she was a part of Toxic Attraction.

She teamed up with her former stablemate, Gigi Dolin, to defeat IYO SKY and Zoey Stark for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo then went on to win the title once again.

Jacy Jayne was already a star in the indies before joining WWE. She managed to win several titles including the ACW Women's Championship twice and the WXW Women's Championship as well.

Meanwhile, Thea Hail is yet to leave her mark on the wrestling world, so she might benefit by learning some things from Jacy Jayne. Hail has great talent and can also win the NXT Women's Championship in the future. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for her.

Do you like the fact that Jayne and Hail are hanging out together? Let us know in the comments section below.

