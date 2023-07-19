[PHOTO] WWE star shows off ripped abs at 40 years old

In her latest Instagram story, a WWE star has shown off her incredibly jacked physique at the gym.

It's been a while since Maryse actively wrestled. She last wrestled in a Mixed Tag Team match at last year's Royal Rumble event. The female star was one of the mainstays of the promotion during her heyday, but she now mostly makes appearances along with her husband, The Miz.

It seems like Maryse has been hitting the gym quite often, judging by her latest Instagram story. Maryse shared a selfie in which she can be seen showing off her ripped abs. Check it out HERE.

Maryse is still in amazing shape

Maryse has opened up about her WWE in-ring return last year

At WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Maryse and The Miz lost a Mixed Tag Team match to Beth Phoenix and Edge. Maryse later spoke with USA Insider and revealed her honest thoughts on teaming up with her husband.

“I mean, being a character in WWE and being in the ring is very different. I love being a character, I love it. I love the storyline and storytelling. But also, at some point, you kind of get involved in the whole story, which leads to big day for you. And usually, you wrestle. And I said, ‘Look, I have two kids now. I don't know if I can do this again. I don't want to get hurt.’”

Maryse also explained how she made it clear at first that she didn't want to step back into the WWE ring:

“I told Mike, I said, 'I don't think I can do this again for all the priorities that I have in my life, my kids, my family, etc., etc,'” she said. “'No, not wrestling.' Then I get in and right away they pulled me into a room and say, ‘Hey, so this is the idea. This is what we want to do. Leading up to Royal Rumble, what do you think?’” [H/T Yahoo News]

It remains to be seen whether she will return to the ring sometime down the line and who her opponent will be.

