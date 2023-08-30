[PHOTO] WWE star shows off special gloves he wore while working with Bray Wyatt

A WWE Superstar has shared a picture of a pair of gloves he wore while working with Bray Wyatt.

In late 2020, Retribution encountered The Fiend and Alexa Bliss on an episode of WWE RAW. The segment saw the stable circling the sinister duo in the ring before the lights went out. T-Bar now goes by the moniker of Dijak on NXT.

He recently shared a picture of a pair of gloves on his official Twitter handle. Dijak revealed that he wore them when he worked with Bray Wyatt.

"These were the gloves I wore when I worked with @Windham6 . He’s got the whole world in his hands. Thank you Bray, you will be missed my brother."

Bray Wyatt and Dijak had a Twitter interaction back in 2020

Before Retribution met The Fiend and Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW, T-Bar had a Twitter exchange with the duo. It all began when T-Bar tweeted that no one was safe from Retribution and that everyone was dead.

Wyatt responded to the tweet and stated that he was already dead. T-Bar posted a photo of Bliss in his response to Bray and asked if she was also dead. She chimed in and dared T-Bar to find out.

Nothing came of The Fiend and Alexa Bliss' face-off with Retribution, and the duo soon began a feud with WWE legend Randy Orton.

It continued till WrestleMania 37, where Bliss betrayed The Fiend and helped The Viper pick up a win over his arch-nemesis.

Wyatt was a beloved figure among his peers and fans. Dijak didn't get to work with him for long but had immense respect and admiration for him, judging by his latest tweet.

