[PHOTO] WWE star Zelina Vega shows off incredible gym progress

WWE re-introduced AJ Styles to fans on SmackDown this past Friday night with a twist. It appears the creative team is looking to book the veteran as a heel going forward. This puts his status as the leader of The OC in question.

Interestingly, Mia Yim formed a tag team with Latino World Order's Zelina Vega during AJ's absence. The two also competed on Friday in a losing effort against The Kabuki Warriors.

Nonetheless, the fresh pairing is cited as an upgrade for both women, considering they were not getting a lot of opportunities on WWE TV despite being part of their respective factions. Vega recently took to Instagram to show off her progress at the gym.

Check out her post below:

"Back 💪🏽 in progress.. second picture is me trying to eat healthy while watching putas eating cookies and cake," was Zelina Vega's caption for it.

Zelina Vega's sole notable contest on premium live events in 2023 was against Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley at Backlash in Puerto Rico. With the Royal Rumble ahead, the LWO star will be looking to punch her ticket to WrestleMania.

Could Zelina Vega become the new number-one Contender to IYO SKY's WWE Women's Championship?

Despite all the speculations a few months ago, IYO SKY is going strong as the Women's Champion on SmackDown. There are still some strong contenders to dethrone her on the Road to WrestleMania 40, though.

Following her appearance on the blue brand, which highlighted issues with Damage CTRL, Zelina Vega sent a message to The Genius of the Sky on Twitter/X:

"I'm gonna take that title from you. One way or another. Remember this tweet."

The WWE Universe has voiced their opinion on Zelina Vega online, often citing her as a superstar whose potential has not been explored by the company yet.

It's not out of the realm of possibility that she gets a strong push into title contention soon, especially with the Latino World Order's storyline, likely to take center stage on Friday nights.

Do you think Zelina Vega should receive a title opportunity at a major upcoming event against IYO SKY? Sound off in the comments section below!